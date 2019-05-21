News Release: Road Closures for Homeless Prevention 5K Run/Walk

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

Road Closures for Homeless Prevention 5K Run/Walk

GREENSBORO, NC (May 21, 2019) – On Saturday May 25, several roads will be closed for the Homeless Prevention 5k Run/Walk organized by Turning Point 180. Street closures will begin at 7:45 am and should reopen by approximately 9:30 am. Closures will include the eastbound lane of Phillips Avenue from White Street to Autumn Drive. Textile Drive will be closed from Ball Street to Elmer Street. Other streets along the route will experience intermittent closures as the participants in the event progress along the course.

Motorists are asked to use caution and exercise patience near the race route. Police employees will be directing traffic, and motorist should follow all directions given by officers at intersections.

