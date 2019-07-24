News Release: Road Closures for Greensboro Distilling Bootlegger 5K

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Traffic Affected by “Bootlegger 5k”

GREENSBORO, NC (July 24, 2019) – Motorists are asked to be extra vigilant as traffic on the south and east sides of downtown Greensboro will be affected by the “Bootlegger 5k” on Friday, July 26.

Traffic will be prohibited on:

* W. Lewis St. between Elm St. and the rail yard lot from 8 – 8:30 pm

* E. Lewis St. between Elm St. and Arlington St. from 8:45 – 10 pm

* Arlington St. between Gate City Blvd. and E. Lewis St. from 8:45 – 10 pm

* One westbound lane of Gate City Blvd. between Murrow Blvd. and Arlington St. from 8:45 – 10 pm

* Southbound Murrow Blvd. between Summit Ave. and Gate City Blvd. from 8:30 – 10 pm

* E. Market St. between Church St. and Murrow Blvd. from 8:30 – 10 pm

* E. Lindsay between Church St. and Murrow Blvd. from 8:30 – 10 pm

* One northbound lane of Church St. between Lindsay St. and Summit Ave from 8:45 – 10 pm

* Northbound Summit Ave. between Church St. and SECU Blvd. from 8:45 – 10 pm

* SECU Blvd. between Summit Ave. and Murrow Blvd. from 8:30 – 10 pm

Drivers and pedestrians are reminded that the police officer’s hand and arm signals take precedence over all other traffic control devices.

