News Release: Road Closures for Greensbor Half Marathon

“Greensboro Half Marathon” Affects Streets Near Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC (November 22, 2019) – Several roads near downtown Greensboro will be closed Saturday, November 23, along the route for the “Greensboro Half Marathon”.

Street Closures:

* Elm Street between Fisher and Sunset (8 am – 11:30 am)

* Battleground Ave between Eugene and N. Spring (7 am -12 pm)

* Intermittent closures along the route to allow runners and walkers to safely pass (8 am – 11:45 am)

All roadways are expected to be fully open by approximately 12 pm. Motorists are encouraged to be extra cautious in these areas. Motorists and pedestrians are reminded that the police officer’s hand and arm signals take precedence over all other traffic control devices.

