News Release: Road Closure on Summit Avenue on April 16, 2019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Justin Reynolds

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7347

Road Closure on Summit Avenue on April 16, 2019

GREENSBORO, NC (April 15, 2019) – Beginning on Tuesday, April 16 Summit Avenue will be closed between Bryan Park Road and Scott Road from 9am-3pm due to water main repair work. Detours will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

