News Release: Road Closure on Summit Avenue continues on April 17, 2019

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Justin Reynolds
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7347
Road Closure on Summit Avenue continues on April 17, 2019
GREENSBORO, NC (April 16, 2019) -On Wednesday April 17, Summit Avenue will be closed between Bryan Park Road and Scott Road from 9am-3pm due to water main repair work. Detours will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.
# # #
Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator
Department of Water Resources
City of Greensboro
Phone: O 336- 373-4601 C 336-202-7017; Fax: 336-412-6305
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.