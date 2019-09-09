News Release: Road Closure on Spring Garden Street September 10 and 11

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Road Closure on Spring Garden Street September 10 and 11
GREENSBORO, NC (September 9, 2019) – On Tuesday, September 10 and Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Spring Garden Street will be closed to through traffic in both directions between Springdale Court and Jackson Street. The work will take place both days between 7 pm and 6 am due to sewer rehabilitation work. This closure is part of the North Buffalo Rehabilitation Project. Directional detour signage and traffic cones will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.
The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab<www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab>
