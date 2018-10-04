News Release: Road Closure on Old Battleground Road beginning October 4, 2018

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Contact: Chad Kernodle
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-430-6276
Road Closure on Old Battleground Road beginning October 4, 2018
GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2018) – The 3500 block of Old Battleground Road will have all lanes closed between British Lake Drive and Battleground Avenue from 5 pm on Thursday, October 4 through 8am on Friday, October 5 due to emergency sewer line repair work. Signs and detours will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and time are subject to change due to inclement weather or last-minute changes in work schedules.
