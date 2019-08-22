News Release: Road Closure on Battleground Avenue August 26

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Road Closure on Battleground Avenue August 26

GREENSBORO, NC (August 22, 2019) – Monday, August 26 the north bound lanes of N. Eugene Street and Battleground Avenue will be closed between W. Smith Street and W. Fisher Avenue due to sewer rehabilitation work from 7 am-9 pm. This closure is part of the North Buffalo Rehabilitation Project. Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab<www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab>

