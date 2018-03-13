News Release: Road Closure near 600 Block of S. Elm Street

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Justin Reynolds

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-327-4298

Road Closure near 600 Block of S. Elm Street

GREENSBORO, NC (March 13, 2018) – S. Elm Street is closed between E. Gate City Boulevard and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive due to a water main repair. Water service will be interrupted in the 500 and 600 block of S. Elm Street. Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area.

# # #

Kimberly J. Sowell, Business Division Manager

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7753; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136. Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.