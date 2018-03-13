[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Justin Reynolds
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-327-4298
Road Closure near 600 Block of S. Elm Street
GREENSBORO, NC (March 13, 2018) – S. Elm Street is closed between E. Gate City Boulevard and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive due to a water main repair. Water service will be interrupted in the 500 and 600 block of S. Elm Street. Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area.
# # #
Kimberly J. Sowell, Business Division Manager
Water Resources Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7753; Fax: 336-412-6305
PO Box 3136. Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "News Release: Road Closure near 600 Block of S. Elm Street"