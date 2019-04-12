News Release: Road Closesures for Race the Bar Pig Pounder Race

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Roads around Fisher Park Affected by ‘Race the Bar Pig Pounder’ Event

GREENSBORO, NC (April 12, 2019) – Roads around the Greenhill Municipal Cemetery and Fisher Park area will be affected by the Race the Bar Pig Pounder 5k race on Sunday, April 14.

Thru traffic will be prohibited on the following roads:

* Grecade Street between Beaman Street and Battleground Avenue (full closure 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

* Hill Street between Grayland Street and Battleground Avenue (full closure 3:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

* One lane of Fisher Avenue between Wharton and Hill Street (3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

Other streets along the race route will experience intermittent traffic restrictions as runners pass through the area. Motorists are reminded that an officer’s hand and arm signals take precedence over other traffic control devices.

