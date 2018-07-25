News Release: Residents Urged to “Recycle Right”

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Residents Urged to “Recycle Right”

GREENSBORO, NC (July 25, 2018) – During the month of July, Field Operations’ Waste Reduction Team has been inspecting recycling containers to ensure residents are properly recycling – and issuing warnings for those who don’t. Residents who receive three warnings will have their cans removed until they can meet with recycling educators and pledge to follow recycling rules. So far this month, nearly 4,000 containers have been inspected, resulting in more than 770 notifications of improperly recycling. The City services approximately 85,000 recycling cans.

The “Recycle Right” campaign is an effort to reduce the amount of contamination – or nonrecyclable materials – that is sent to the City Recycling Center. About 22 percent of the material left in City recycling cans is not recyclable. Nationwide, recycling contamination rates are between 5 and 10 percent. Too much contamination can make the City’s recyclables less attractive on the retail market, which means Greensboro will earn less for recycling materials.

“It’s important to recycle right. Certain items – like plastic bags or hoses – can get tangled in the sorting machines at our recycling center, creating a dangerous situation for staff and damaging the equipment. Some items are particularly dangerous for staff who sort items by hand,” said Tori Carle, waste reduction supervisor for the City’s Field Operations. “When a load of recyclables is contaminated by too many nonrecyclable items, it may get sent to the landfill. That makes our system less efficient, and more expensive.”

This month the Waste Reduction Team has found a variety of nonrecyclable items in recycling cans: plastic bags, Styrofoam, food, yard waste, and even a vacuum cleaner.

If your can was tagged, here’s some advice for keeping your recycling privileges:

n Recyclables should never be bagged. Place them loosely in your container.

n Download the GSOCollects app for regular reminders when it is your week to recycle.

n Check out our searchable database to find out the proper way to dispose of any item.

n Remember the “7-7-7” rule. Place your container at the curb after 7 pm the night before or no later than 7 am on your service day. All containers should be removed by 7 pm on your service day.

For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/recycling .

