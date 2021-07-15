News Release: Residents of Southeast Sections of Greensboro May See Sediment in Drinking Water

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Dell Harney

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7900

Residents of Southeast Sections of Greensboro May See Sediment in Drinking Water

GREENSBORO, NC (July 15, 2021) – Due to a City of Burlington water system issue, the City of Greensboro’s Water Resources Department closed the drinking water interconnect between the two cities earlier today. Field adjustments were performed to supply the southeast area of Greensboro with water from Greensboro’s water treatment plants.

Residents in the area may see some discoloration in the water. If so, they are urged to run the cold water for several minutes until it clears. According to Water Resources officials, the discoloration poses no health issues and is the result of flow reversal in the lines during source transition. If discoloration persists after several minutes of flushing, please call Water Resources 24-hour contact center at 336-373-2033 to report discoloration.

Water Resources staff have performed water quality sampling in the affected area to ensure that the water is safe to drink.

# # #

Laine Roberts, (she/her) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>

NC Environmental Educator

Public Education Coordinator

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

O: 336-373-4601

C: 336-937-2565

2602 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.