News Release: Residents of Southeast Greensboro Invited to October 9 Open House

Residents of Southeast Greensboro Invited to October 9 Open House

GREENSBORO, NC (September 27, 2018) – Are you interested in learning more about what’s taking place in the Ole Asheboro, Arlington Park and Asheboro Square sections of Greensboro? Then the City’s October 9 “Let’s Talk” open house and community conversation is for you.

Drop in anytime between 4-7 pm on Tuesday, October 9, at the Guilford Child Development Center, 1200 Arlington St., to talk with community service providers and City staff about projects, events and news taking place in the area.

Several City departments will be represented during the event including Parks and Recreation, Planning, Human Relations, Field Operations, and Greensboro Transit Authority, to name a few.

Community agencies that will also be on hand include Action GSO, Alcohol and Drug Services, Guilford County Health Department, Family Success Center, EMS, Credit Counseling, Shabazz Center for Disability Right, Goodwill Industries and others.

For more information, call the City’s Community Relations Office at 336-373-2723.

