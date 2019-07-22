News Release: Residents Invited to Take Survey About Housing in

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Residents Invited to Take Survey About Housing in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC (July 23, 2019) – When you go home every day, do you feel good about where you live and what type of dwelling you live in? If not, the City’s Neighborhood Development Department would like to hear from you.

Take this survey bit.ly/gborosurvey about housing in Greensboro to help City staff establish community needs and priorities when it comes to where we call ‘home.’ Spanish and Arabic translated surveys are available on that website, in addition to English.

The survey focuses on this theme: Are you living where you want to live? If your general answer is no, City staff in conjunction with their contracted consultant GCR, want to study what the barriers are to fair housing in Greensboro and what can be done to overcome them. The survey will be live until 5 pm Thursday, August 15.

Want to share your thoughts with City staff directly? Attend a free, public meeting on Thursday, August 1, at Central Library’s Tannenbaum Room, 219 N. Church St. Come to hear a project presentation from 6-6:30 pm and stay after to talk with City staff and representatives or come at 6:30 pm for informal discussions. Access to the online survey will also be available during meeting hours.

The results of the survey will be used by GCR to draft an Assessment of Fair Housing and Consolidated Plan that will establish community goals and guide financial resource allocations. The final document will be submitted to the US Housing and Urban Development as part of its requirements for funding consideration.

Questions? Call Neighborhood Development’s Caitlin Bowers, grant administrator, at 336-433-7266.

