News Release: Residents Invited to Review Spring Garden Street Bike Lane Project on March 22

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Chris Spencer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7218

Residents Invited to Review Spring Garden Street Bike Lane Project on March 22

GREENSBORO, NC (March 15, 2021) – As part of its effort to add more bike lanes citywide, the Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install temporary bike lanes on Spring Garden Street between Tate and Fulton streets later this month. Residents are invited to learn more about this Spring Garden Street pop-up project and ask GDOT staff members questions during a virtual meeting, Monday, March 22, beginning at 6 pm. To participate in the meeting, see an overview of the pop-up project, and provide feedback, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/SpringGarden<www.greensboro-nc.gov/SpringGarden>.

The pop-up project will add temporary bike lanes on both sides of Spring Garden Street and remove parallel parking spots on the south side of the road, beginning Saturday, March 29. If the pop-up is successful, permanent bikes lanes will be added when the street is resurfaced later this year. Other portions of Spring Garden Street have permanent bike lanes. This section of Spring Garden currently has “sharrows,” which indicate the street is to be shared with motor vehicles and bikes.

For information on this and other GDOT projects, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GDOT<www.greensboro-nc.gov/GDOT>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.