News Release: Residents Invited to Review New City Wayfinding Plan

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Chris Spencer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7218

Residents Invited to Review New City Wayfinding Plan

GREENSBORO, NC (July 1, 2021) – The Greensboro Department of Transportation has developed a new Comprehensive Wayfinding Plan to help visitors navigate downtown and seven reinvestment corridors. Residents are invited to review the plan, including sign designs and destinations, at www.greensboro-nc.gov/GDOT<www.greensboro-nc.gov/GDOT>. The deadline to submit comments or recommend destinations is July 23.

The Comprehensive Wayfinding Plan was developed with assistance of tourism, downtown, and business stakeholders. It will help visitors navigate the Battleground Avenue, Eugene Street, Freeman Mill Road, Gate City Boulevard, Market Street, Randleman Road, and Summit Avenue corridors into downtown and around major destinations citywide and in the center city. To be considered, destinations had to be public, attract visitors, or be points of interest for the community. Private businesses and commercial centers are not included in public wayfinding.

The installation portion of the plan is currently partially funded. The signs will be installed in phases when funding is available, beginning as soon as early 2022.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.