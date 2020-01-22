News Release: Residents Invited to Help Prioritize Affordable Housing Focus Areas

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Caitlin Bowers
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7266
Residents Invited to Help Prioritize Affordable Housing Focus Areas
GREENSBORO, NC (January 22, 2020) – Want to tell the City what you think is more important when it comes to affordable housing in Greensboro? Now’s your chance. Take this online survey<www.surveymonkey.com/r/HousingGSO> by 5 pm Wednesday, February 12. Your responses will be incorporated into Neighborhood Development Department’s 10-year affordable housing plan, called Housing GSO.
For the past several months, Neighborhood Development staff have been conducting surveys and engaging with residents to get feedback on a variety of housing issues. Four focus areas have been identified that would best meet the current housing need in Greensboro. They are:
* Affordable rental housing
* Neighborhood revitalization
* Affordable homeownership
* Supportive housing.
In each of these focus areas, there are four recommendations for how to turn the focus area into a reality. The survey asks residents to rank in priority order the four focus areas and then the four recommendations within each area.
Learn more about the plan at www.greensboro-nc.gov/HousingGSO<www.greensboro-nc.gov/HousingGSO>. Questions? Call Neighborhood Development’s Caitlin Bowers, community development analyst, at 336-433-7266.
