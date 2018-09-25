News Release: Residents Invited to Community Conversation on Proposed White Street Park September 29

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Residents Invited to Community Conversation on Proposed White Street Park September 29

GREENSBORO, NC (September 25, 2018) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation and Water Resources will host a Community Conversation on a proposed White Street Park from 5-7 pm, Saturday, September 29, at the Renaissance Community Co-op, 2517 Phillips Ave.

Representatives of Water Resources will also be at Peeler Recreation Center’s Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat event from 1-3 pm, Saturday, October 20, to get additional feedback from residents.

Water Resources has proposed building a new park on the site of a decommissioned water facility on White Street. The 90-acre park will highlight the importance of water and environmental education. This Community Conversation will help gather ideas for what recreation opportunities area residents would like to see at this location.

