News Release: Residents In Need of Assistance Asked to Report Ice Storm Debris by March 5

Residents In Need of Assistance Asked to Report Ice Storm Debris by March 5

GREENSBORO, NC (February 15, 2021) – Greensboro’s Field Operations Department is asking residents who have extensive tree damage due to the recent ice storm and who are unable to prepare it to City yard waste standards<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/yard-waste> to report it by March 5. To report your debris, call the City Contact Center at 336-373-CITY (2489), use the GSO Collects app<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/recycle> “Report an Issue” feature, or email cogcc@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:cogcc@greensboro-nc.gov>. Provide your name, address and phone number.

The City will be begin collections immediately, but it could take several weeks to reach all requested properties. Residents may also put out waste to be collected during their regular trash collection day or may drop items off at the White Street Landfill.

Here’s how to prepare yard waste if you want it to be collected on your regular trash collection day:

* Use your own 32-gallon trash can. All items should be contained inside.

* Bag it with heavy duty, clear plastic bags. No other bags will be collected.

* Tie yard waste in bundles not more than five-feet long.

* Cans, bags or bundles must be no heavier than 50 pounds.

If a City resident has the ability to haul their own storm debris to the White Street Landfill Compost facility, the City will be waiving the typical yard waste fees for residents in Greensboro through the close of business on March 6. The hours of the White Street landfill are 7:50 am to 4:50 pm, Monday through Friday; and 7 am to 1 pm on Saturday. The landfill is located at 2503 White Street, which is accessed via Cone Boulevard to Ralph C. Johnson Way.

