News Release: Residents Encouraged to Take Triad Travel Counts Survey

Residents Encouraged to Take Triad Travel Counts Survey

GREENSBORO, NC (October 5, 2022) – The City of Greensboro is partnering with planning departments across the region to support transportation survey Triad Travel Counts. The insights gained from this survey will help prioritize local transportation projects, improve mobility, and reduce congestion. The survey is a rare opportunity for local households to provide vital information that will help set transportation priorities for many years to come. The survey launches October 10.

The survey will ask a random selection of Triad residents about how they get around the region. Responses will be used to understand where people are trying to go in their daily lives, how they get there, and how much time and effort it takes them. The results of the survey create a snapshot of how the transportation system in the region is used. Planners will use that snapshot to plan and develop improvements.

Resident are encouraged to participate in the survey if they receive an invitation in the mail. Each household invited to the survey represents thousands of other households, with similar demands and needs in nearby neighborhoods that were not selected. A prompt response to the invitation ensures that each household’s experiences are reflected in the results and is the best way to help the survey succeed.

All participants will receive $10 to compensate for the time and effort needed to join the survey. Additional incentives will be offered for the travel reporting portion of the survey. All information will remain confidential.

