News Release: Residents Can Report Problems Via GSO Collects App

Residents Can Report Problems Via GSO Collects App

GREENSBORO, NC (September 12, 2018) – The GSO Collects mobile app has been expanded to allow residents to report problems like potholes or overgrown lots. The free app is available for Apple and Android .

GSO Collects, which was launched earlier this year, tells residents everything they need to know about the City’s residential recycling and trash collection operations and changes to the schedule. Now, inside the app, residents can report other problems to the City of Greensboro via the tools tab (an icon of a wrench and a hammer).

Choose the “I have another problem” option to submit a report about these or other issues:

n Abandoned vehicles

n Graffiti

n Litter or illegal dumping

n Malfunctioning street lights or traffic signals

n Missing or damaged road signs

n Overgrown lots

n Road damage, such a potholes

This new function of the GSO Collects app replaces the Fix It App previously used by the City. Residents are also able to report problems to Contact Center at 336-373-CITY (2489), via e-mail and Live Support for concerns about City services.

