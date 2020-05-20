News Release: Residents Can Have Their Say on the City Budget with Balancing Act

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Sara Hancock

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4516

Residents Can Have Their Say on the City Budget with Balancing Act

GREENSBORO, NC (May 20, 2020) – Greensboro residents can let City leaders know what they think about the proposed City Budget by trying out Balancing Act<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/budget-evaluation/budget-simulator/-fsiteid-1>, Greensboro’s online budget simulator.

“Just like the real City budget, in Balancing Act if you want to spend more money for one department or program, you have to either raise tax and fee revenue or cut something else out of your budget,” said Greensboro Budget Director Jon Decker. “It represents the decisions City leaders are making right now as they determine how to balance the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget.”

Review the $613 million recommended City Budget at www.greensboro-nc.gov/budget<www.greensboro-nc.gov/budget>. Try balancing the budget with Balancing Act, available online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/simulator<www.greensboro-nc.gov/simulator>. Residents can also submit their feedback about the budget by participating in the City Council public hearing June 2 on the recommended Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget. Residents who want to participate can submit their comments to virtualcomment@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:virtualcomment@greensboro-nc.gov>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.