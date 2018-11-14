News Release: Residents Asked to Report Tropical Storm Michael Debris by November 26

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Residents Asked to Report Tropical Storm Michael Debris by November 26

GREENSBORO, NC (November 14, 2018) – Greensboro’s Field Operations Department is asking residents with extensive tree damage due to Tropical Storm Michael and who are unable to prepare it to yard waste standards to report it to the city by November 26.

To report your debris, call the City Contact Center at 336-373-CITY (2489), use the GSO Collects app<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/recycle> “Report an Issue” feature, or email cogcc@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:cogcc@greensboro-nc.gov>. Please provide your name, address and phone number.

Here’s how to prepare yard waste if you want it to be collected on your regular trash collection day:

* Use your own 32-gallon trash can. All items should be contained inside.

* Bag it with heavy duty, clear plastic bags. No other bags will be collected.

* Tie yard waste in bundles not more than five feet long.

* Cans, bags or bundles must be no heavier than 50 pounds.

