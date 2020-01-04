News Release: Request For Assistance in Crash at W Gate City Blvd

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Request for assistance in crash at W Gate City Blvd & High Point Rd
GREENSBORO, NC (January 3, 2020) – On Saturday 12/28/2019 at 6:06 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to a crash at W Gate City Blvd and High Point Rd. The intersection is in front of the Wendy’s restaurant and Lidl grocery store.
A Silver 2017 Nissan Murano and a Black 2005 Victory Touring motorcycle collided in the intersection.
If you witnessed this crash or can provide any information about this crash, please contact Officer J.P. Geisler with the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 336-412-3914.
# # #
Ronald Glenn
Public Information Officer
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
(w) 336.574.4002
(m) 336.451.5715
Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.