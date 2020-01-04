News Release: Request For Assistance in Crash at W Gate City Blvd

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Request for assistance in crash at W Gate City Blvd & High Point Rd

GREENSBORO, NC (January 3, 2020) – On Saturday 12/28/2019 at 6:06 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to a crash at W Gate City Blvd and High Point Rd. The intersection is in front of the Wendy’s restaurant and Lidl grocery store.

A Silver 2017 Nissan Murano and a Black 2005 Victory Touring motorcycle collided in the intersection.

If you witnessed this crash or can provide any information about this crash, please contact Officer J.P. Geisler with the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 336-412-3914.

