News Release: Regsistration Re-opened for Preschoolers to Learn Safety in Miniature City Named “Safety Town”

Regsistration Re-opened for Preschoolers to Learn Safety in Miniature City Named “Safety Town”

GREENSBORO, NC (July 17, 2018) – Regsitration for Safey Town has been re-opened for Session 6. Parents can go to the “Safety Town” website and sign their child up to participate. By the middle of August, more than 500 five and six-year-old children will have been taught valuable safety skills in a miniature mock city called “Safety Town”.

“Safety Town” is more than just a community of scaled-down building and roadways. It’s an outdoor classroom for teaching children lessons about strangers, poison and drugs, as well as pedestrian, bicycle, traffic, bus, fire, water, and gun safety.

The program is a partnership between the Greensboro Police Department and the Nat Kwanis Club that has endured approximately 40 years.

Two hours per day for two weeks, GPD School Resource Officers involve the children in learning valuable safety skills. Six sessions are held each summer. Each session can accommodate 115 children. Sessions 1 and 2 are completed.

The SROs, who normally work with middle and high school students, enjoy the opportunity to teach younger children. “The preschoolers are fun to teach and watch,” said Sigmon. “They have endless energy and are eager to learn. Even though they wear us out every day, we are glad for the opportunity to teach them very important safety skills that they will use the rest of their lives.”

Sessions 3 and 4 are in session July 16 – 27 with graduation July 27 at 9 a.m. for Session 3 and 1 p.m. for Session 4. Sessions 5 and 6 are July 30 – Aug. 10 with graduation August 10 at 9 a.m. for Session 5 and 1 p.m. for Session 6. All graduations are held at the Lewis Recreation Center 3110 Forest Lawn Drive.

A few openings are still available in Session 6 to register go to www.safetytowngreensboro.com/#!/page/464298/register-now-check-registration

for more information.

