News Release: Registration Underway for New Greensboro Esports League

Registration Underway for New Greensboro Esports League

GREENSBORO, NC (May 19, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has launched its first new sport league in more than a decade – Greensboro Esports. People aged 7 to adult are invited to join game play for the inaugural Summer 2021 Season, beginning June 14, which will feature Madden 21, NBA 2K21, Fortnite, and Rocket League 2v2.

“The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is excited to expand its roster of family-friendly, competitive sport leagues with Greensboro Esports. This is going to be a great way to bring our community’s gamers together to develop their skills, make connections with new people, and have a blast doing it,” said Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray.

The total registration cost is $10 per person per game joined for the full six-week season and participants will receive a free Greensboro Esports T-shirt. Register by downloading the Mission Control app<www.missioncontrol.gg/download> and picking your preferred game by June 12.

Program Details

* Divisions: Children and Teens 7-17 and Adults18+

* Summer League Dates/Times: Mondays through Thursdays, 6-8 pm, June 14 to July 29

* Summer 2021 Season Games:

o Monday – Madden 21 (XBOX and PS4)

o Tuesday – NBA 2K21 (XBOX and PS4)

o Wednesday – Fortnite (Cross Platform)

o Thursday – Rocket League 2v2 (Cross Platform)

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/esports<www.greensboro-nc.gov/esports> for more details or contact Program Specialist Jacob Neal at 336-373-3272 or jacob.neal@greensboro-nc.gov.

