News Release: Registration Underway for Fall Softball Leagues

Registration Underway for Fall Softball Leagues

GREENSBORO, NC (June 5, 2019) – Registration is now open for Parks and Recreation’s three fall softball leagues. Registration will close July 3 for the co-ed and men’s modified leagues, and July 26 for the 45 and over league, or when space is full.

Teams may register online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/sports/adult-sports/softball> or in person from 9 am to 4:30 pm at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 16th St., Mondays through Fridays. Individuals who do not have a team are encouraged to sign up as free agents.

League details:

n Co-ed Softball League: For men and women 18 and older

Cost is $475 per team. Games are played Mondays/Wednesdays or Tuesdays/Thursdays. There is also a church division that plays Tuesdays/Thursdays. Practice begins July 15. Games begin July 29. A mandatory team manager’s meeting will be held at 6 pm, July 10 at Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion, 1500 Dans Rd.

n Men’s Modified: For men 18 and older

Cost is $475 per team. Games are played on Tuesdays/Thursdays. Practice begins July 15. Games begin July 31. A mandatory team manager’s meeting will be held at 6:30 pm, July 9 at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 16th St.

n 45 and Over League: For men and women 45 and older

Cost is $40 per person for Greensboro or Guilford County residents or $60 for non-county residents. Group meetings and pick-up games will be held 6:30-8:30 pm, Tuesday, July 30, and Thursday, August 1, at the West Market Street fields, 3299 Starmount Dr. Team assignments will be made August 8.

For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/softball<www.greensboro-nc.gov/softball>, or contact Assistant Athletic Director Monique Floyd at 336-373-2946 or monique.floyd@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:monique.floyd@greensboro-nc.gov> or Assistant Athletic Director Phil Hardin at 336-373-2955 or at phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov>.

