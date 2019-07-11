News Release: Registration Opens for Challenger Flag Football and Cheerleading July 15

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Registration Opens for Challenger Flag Football and Cheerleading July 15

GREENSBORO, NC (July 11, 2019) – Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation (AIR) Unit will begin accepting registrations for the Challenger League Flag Football and Cheerleading on Monday, July 15. The program is free and space is limited. Register online<proehlificpark.com/sports/youth-sports/flag-football/>.

The league gives individuals ages 10-30 with physical or development disabilities a chance to play flag football or cheerleading with assistance from volunteers. The program is offered in partnership with Proehlific Park and the ARC of Greensboro. There will be a pre-season skills assessment clinic Sunday, September 8. Practices and games will be held from 9-11 am, Saturdays, September 14 to November 2.

The league is also seeking volunteers to coach and work with participants this season. To coach<volunteergso.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=437098> or be a general volunteer<volunteergso.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=437116>, apply online.

AIR offers a variety of recreation programs and social events for individuals of all abilities. For more information about AIR programs, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/AIR<www.greensboro-nc.gov/AIR>.

