News Release: Registration Opens April 1 for R.E.D. Zone Football and Cheer

Registration Opens April 1 for R.E.D. Zone Football and Cheer

GREENSBORO, NC (March 29, 2022) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will open registration for R.E.D. Zone, a multi-city youth football league that emphasizes “recreation, education, and development” for children ages 7-12, and cheer for ages 5-13. Cost is $50. Greensboro residents can sign up online for football<www.greensboro-nc.gov/football> and cheer<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/sports/youth-sports/cheerleading>. The registration deadline is July 22.

The football teams will play against teams from High Point and Thomasville.

“You are getting the best of both words – a practice location in Greensboro, but you also get to play against other organizations,” Athletic Director Monique Floyd says.

The league follows national best practices in coaching for player safety, practice planning, and player movements. Every coach will get the USA Football Heads Up Football training, which covers issues such as concussion recognition and response, heat and hydration preparedness, proper equipment fitting, and communication skills.

Parents must show their child’s birth certificate and a Parents Association for Youth Sports (PAYS) membership card when registering for the first time. Divisions are based on the age of the child on September 1. For more information about youth sports, view the Player and Parents Resource Guide<user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/Player-and-Parent-Resource-Guide>.

For more information about youth football, contact Phil Hardin at 336-373-2955 or phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov>. For more information about youth cheer, contact Assistant Athletic Director Antwoinette “Toni” Byrd at 336-373-2794 or antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov>.

