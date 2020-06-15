News Release: Registration Open for GuilfordWorks Free Online Training

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Registration Open for GuilfordWorks Free Online Training

GREENSBORO, NC (June 15, 2020) – In response to the coronavirus pandemic, GuilfordWorks<guilfordworks.org/> is partnering with Coursera to offer job-relevant online learning for the unemployed or furloughed job seekers at no cost. Registration is open through September 30.

Register at guilfordworks.org/coursera<guilfordworks.org/coursera/> and then:

1. Look for an email invitation from Coursera.

2. Accept the invitation and find the right courses for you. Select courses from any of GuilfordWorks’ curated collections.

3. Enroll and start your learning journey.

GuilfordWorks works to ensure job seekers have the necessary skills to thrive in today’s rapidly changing and competitive business environment by developing new skills to match opportunities in high demand.

“We are thrilled to be working with Coursera to create a transformational learning experience that will help cultivate the critical skills needed to succeed,” says Anthony Rogers, GuilfordWorks strategic initiatives coordinator.

The City’s Office of Workforce Development sponsors program services and operations within GuilfordWorks.

