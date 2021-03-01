News Release: Registration Now Open for Summer Camps

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Registration Now Open for Summer Camps

GREENSBORO, NC (March 1, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is now taking registrations for its summer 2021 day camps – All Stars Summer Day Camp, Camp Joy, and Recreation Center Day Camp – and Greensboro Youth Council Service Learning Camp for teens. Learn more or sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/summer.

Camps will have a reduced number of campers and follow safety protocols<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showpublisheddocument?id=48200> to keep staff and campers healthy all summer. Due to smaller numbers, camp slots are likely to fill up quickly. Caregivers are encouraged to register now to secure a spot.

All Stars Summer Day Camp

Ages 6-12 years | 7:30 am to 5:30 pm | $140 per week

June 14 to August 13

Kids will try a variety of sports and games at this day camp.

Recreation Center Day Camp

Ages 5-12 years | 7:30 am to 6 pm | $85 per week

June 14 to August 13

Parks and Recreation has camps at nine centers citywide, early-morning drop-off hours, and free lunch and breakfast. Fee assistance for families with financial need is also available.

Camp Joy

Ages 5+ years | 9 am to 3 pm | $65 per week

Sessions 1: June 21 to July 9; Blended Mobility Week: July 12-16; Session 2: July 19 to August 6

Camp Joy is an inclusive summer camp experience for individuals who are 5 years old or older and have a disability. Blended Mobility Week is specifically designed for persons with physical disabilities.

Service Learning Camp

Ages 15-18 | 10 am to 1 pm | $40

June 28 to July 2; July 19-23

This camp gives high school students a chance to learn more about poverty and get some hands-on experiences with local organizations that work with this issue.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/summer<www.greensboro-nc.gov/summer> for more summertime Parks and Recreation activities, including the Summer Stay Camp activity kits, and to apply for summer jobs.

