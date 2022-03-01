News Release: Registration Now Open for Summer Camps

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Registration Now Open for Summer Camps

GREENSBORO, NC (March 1, 2022) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is now taking registrations for its summer 2022 day camps – All Stars Summer Day Camp, Camp Joy, Recreation Center Day Camp, Xtreme Teen Adventure Week and Greensboro Youth Council Service Learning Camp – as well as the Counselor in Training program. Learn more or sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/summer<www.greensboro-nc.gov/summer>.

Parks and Recreation follows COVID-19 guidance and guidelines issued from the NC Governor’s office, the mayor of Greensboro, and the City Manager’s Office. At this time, face coverings are not required inside City facilities, but that is subject to change. As always, the health and safety of staff and patrons is of the highest priority. Camp-specific 2022 COVID-19 guidelines are still under development. Visit each camp’s website for updates.

All Star Sports Summer Camp

Ages 6-12 | 8 am to 5:30 pm | $160 per week

June 13 to July 29

Kids will try a variety of sports and games at this day camp located at the Greensboro Sportsplex.

Camp Joy

Ages 5+ | 9 am to 3 pm | $65 per week

Session 1: June 21 to July 8; Blended Mobility Week: July 11-15; Session 2: July 18 to August 5

Camp Joy is an inclusive summer camp experience for individuals who have a disability. Blended Mobility Week is for people with physical disabilities.

Counselor in Training

Rising sophomores, juniors or seniors in high school | $40 one-time fee

June 13 to August 12

Teens learn leadership and responsibility and earn service learning hours while working with campers in a job-like environment.

Recreation Center Day Camp

Ages 5-12 | 7:30 am to 6 pm | $85 per week

June 13 to August 12

Parks and Recreation has camps at nine centers citywide, each offering early-morning drop-off hours and free lunch. Fee assistance for families with financial need is also available.

Service Learning Camp

Ages 15-18 | 10 am to 1 pm | $80

June 13-24, July 11-22

This camp gives high school students a chance to learn more about poverty and get some hands-on experiences with local organizations that are working on the issue. Students earn volunteer hours while they participate.

Xtreme Teen Adventure Week

Ages 12-25 | 8 am to 4 pm | $250 per week

June 20-23, July 18-22

Give your teen the time to test their limits by hiking, kayaking, climbing and participating in other outdoor experiences at Lake Higgins and around our region. Both sessions have identical activities and field trips, which are covered in the fee.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/summer<www.greensboro-nc.gov/summer> for more summertime Parks and Recreation activities and to apply for summer jobs.

