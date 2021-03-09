News Release: Registration Now Open for 2021 Senior Games and SilverArts

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Registration Now Open for 2021 Senior Games and SilverArts

GREENSBORO, NC (March 9, 2021) – Registration is now open for the 2021 Greater Greensboro Senior Games and SilverArts competition for Guilford County residents age 50 and older. It costs $10 to participate and the registration deadline is March 19. Additional registration fees apply for bowling, mini-golf, and golf competitors. Register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/seniorgames<www.greensboro-nc.gov/seniorgames>.

The Senior Games include more than 50 Olympic-style athletic and recreational sports events, ranging from track and field to cornhole and bocce. This year three new athletic competitions have been added: power walking, mini golf, and recumbent cycling. Events will be held April 19 to May 21. Winners in each age category qualify to compete in NC Senior Games State Finals in September.

The SilverArts competition includes a range of visual and performing arts contests, such as painting, writing, dancing and vocal performance. The SilverArts Showcase will be held May 26-27.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year there will be no three-on-three basketball or doubles or mixed doubles table tennis. All SilverArts performances must be solo acts. Participants should plan to wear face coverings at all events, practice good hand hygiene, and stand six feet from others. No spectators will be allowed.

Registration forms are available at Smith Active Adult Center, 2401 Fairview St., or online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/seniorgames<www.greensboro-nc.gov/seniorgames>. For more information, call 336-373-7571.

