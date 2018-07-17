News Release: Registration is Open for Challenger Flag Football and Cheerleading

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Sharon Williams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2954

Registration is Open for Challenger Flag Football and Cheerleading

GREENSBORO, NC (July 17, 2018) – Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation (AIR) Unit, in partnership with Proehlific Park and the ARC of Greensboro, is offering the second season of Carolina Panther’s Challenger League Flag Football and Cheerleading. The program is free and space is limited. Register online by August 10.

The league gives individuals ages 7-30 with physical or development disabilities a chance to play flag football or cheerleading with assistance from volunteers. The league is supported with a $2,500 grant from the Carolina Panthers.

There will be pre-season skills clinics on August 19 and 30. Practices and games begin September 8. Greensboro will host the Durham league for a special Friday night game and tailgate party at Bryan Park September 28. On October 27, all participants will travel to Charlotte to participate in the Carolina Panthers Challenger League tournament.

AIR offers a variety of recreation programs and social events for individuals of all abilities. For more information about AIR programs, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/AIR.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook – Twitter

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.