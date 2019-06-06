News Release: Registration for Youth Cheerleading Now Underway

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Registration for Youth Cheerleading Now Underway

GREENSBORO, NC (June 6, 2018) – Parks and Recreation is accepting registrations for the R.E.D. Zone Youth Football Cheerleading program until July 26. The cost is $50 per participant, ages 5-12. Register online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/cheerleading<www.greensboro-nc.gov/cheerleading> or sign up at Glenwood, Lewis, Leonard, Peeler, Warnersville or Windsor recreation centers Mondays through Fridays during normal operation hours.

Parents or guardians must submit a copy of the participant’s birth certificate and show a Parents Association for Youth Sports Card at registration.

The Parks and Recreation Athletic Division is currently recruiting cheerleading coaches. If you are interested in volunteering or need more information on the cheerleading program, contact program director Toni Byrd at 336-373-2794 or antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov>.

