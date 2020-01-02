News Release: Registration for Coed Adult Spring Kickball Begins January 6

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Registration for Coed Adult Spring Kickball Begins January 6

GREENSBORO, NC (January 2, 2020) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation begins accepting registration for the 2020 Spring Adult Coed Kickball League Monday, January 6, through Friday, February 21, or until space is full. The registration fee is $350 for Greensboro and Guilford County teams, and $615 for non-Guilford County residents. Teams can register online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/signup<www.greensboro-nc.gov/signup> or at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St., Mondays through Fridays, 9 am to 4:30 pm.

The league consists of eight regular season games and a single-elimination post season tournament. Practice sessions will be March 9-12, and games will be held March 16 to May 8, weather permitting. Teams will have the option to participate in the following leagues:

n Monday – Beginner/Recreational

n Tuesday – Recreational/Competitive

n Wednesday- Recreational/Competitive

n Thursday – Competitive

Individuals who do not have a team are encouraged to contact Program Director Toni Byrd to be placed on the Free Agent List for potential selection to a registered team. For additional information, contact Byrd at 336-373-2794 or Antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov>.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics<www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics> for more information.

