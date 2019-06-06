News Release: Registration for Coed Adult Fall Kickball Now Underway

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Registration for Coed Adult Fall Kickball Now Underway

GREENSBORO, NC (June 6, 2018) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is taking registrations for the Adult Coed Fall Kickball League through July 26, or until space is full. Register at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 16th St., from 9 am to 4:30 pm Mondays through Fridays or online<web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?SessionID=15e619e3f4f6996e4d37d242eb849427a6412a4b6dfef9b9b9156b9b12032b80f8a92b684f2cc81a5d11283df6cd6164f0d950201c955de6159c04a88a9f40b2&mo…>. The fee is $350 per team for City and Guilford County residents, or $615 for non-county residents.

League play includes eight regular season games and a single-elimination post-season tournament. Practice begins August 5. Games will be August 12 to October 3, weather permitting.

Teams should sign up by skill level:

n Monday League – Beginners

n Tuesday League – Recreational/Competitive

n Wednesday League – Recreational/Competitive

n Thursday League – Competitive

Individuals who do not have a team are encouraged to contact Program Director Toni Byrd at 336-373-2794 or antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov> to be placed on the Free Agent List for potential selection to a registered team. For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/kickball<www.greensboro-nc.gov/kickball>.

