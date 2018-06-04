News Release: Registration Begins for Fall Softball Leagues

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Registration Begins for Fall Softball Leagues

GREENSBORO, NC (June 4, 2018) – Registration is now open for Parks and Recreation’s three fall softball leagues. Registration will close July 2 for the co-ed and men’s modified leagues, and July 27 for the 45 and over league, or when space is full.

Teams may register online or in person from 9 am to 4:45 pm at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 16th St., Mondays through Fridays. Individuals who do not have a team are encouraged to sign up as free agents.

League details:

n Co-ed Softball League: For men and women 18 and older

Cost is $75 per team. Games are played Mondays/Wednesdays or Tuesdays/Thursdays. There is also a church division that plays Tuesdays/Thursdays. Practice begins July 16. Games begin July 30. A mandatory team managers’ meeting will be held at 6:30 pm, July 11 at Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion, 1500 Dans Rd.

n Men’s Modified: For men 18 and older

Cost is $75 per team. Games are played on Tuesdays/Thursdays. Practice begins July 16. Games begin July 31. A mandatory team managers’ meeting will be held at 6:30 pm, July 10 at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 16th St.

n 45 and Over League: For men and women 45 and older

Cost is $40 per person for Greensboro or Guilford County residents or $60 for non-county residents. Group meetings and pick-up games will be held 6:30-8:30 pm, Tuesday, July 31, and Thursday, August 2, at the West Market Street fields, 3299 Starmount Dr. Team assignments will be made August 7. Practice begins August 9.

For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/adultsports or contact Monique Floyd at 336-373-2496 or Monique.floyd@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Monique.floyd@greensboro-nc.gov> or Toni Byrd at 336-373-2794 or Antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov>.

