News Release: Registration Begins for Fall Softball Leagues

Registration Begins for Fall Softball Leagues
GREENSBORO, NC (June 4, 2018) – Registration is now open for Parks and Recreation’s three fall softball leagues. Registration will close July 2 for the co-ed and men’s modified leagues, and July 27 for the 45 and over league, or when space is full.
Teams may register online
League details:
n Co-ed Softball League: For men and women 18 and older
Cost is $75 per team. Games are played Mondays/Wednesdays or Tuesdays/Thursdays. There is also a church division that plays Tuesdays/Thursdays. Practice begins July 16. Games begin July 30. A mandatory team managers’ meeting will be held at 6:30 pm, July 11 at Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion, 1500 Dans Rd.
n Men’s Modified: For men 18 and older
Cost is $75 per team. Games are played on Tuesdays/Thursdays. Practice begins July 16. Games begin July 31. A mandatory team managers’ meeting will be held at 6:30 pm, July 10 at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 16th St.
n 45 and Over League: For men and women 45 and older
Cost is $40 per person for Greensboro or Guilford County residents or $60 for non-county residents. Group meetings and pick-up games will be held 6:30-8:30 pm, Tuesday, July 31, and Thursday, August 2, at the West Market Street fields, 3299 Starmount Dr. Team assignments will be made August 7. Practice begins August 9.
For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/adultsports
