News Release: Register for Adult Basketball Leagues Through November 4

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Baron Edwards

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2946

Register for Adult Basketball Leagues Through November 4

GREENSBORO, NC (October 3, 2022) -The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will be taking registration for the winter women’s and men’s adult basketball leagues now through November 4. Participants for both leagues must be 18 or older. Register online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/sports/adult-sports/basketball#!/>.

Registration fee for the women’s league is $40 per person for Guilford County residents and $50 for non-county residents. The fee to join the men’s league is $400 per team. Teams may also register in person at the Greensboro Sportsplex by appointment. Contact Assistant Athletic Director Baron Edwards at 336-373-2496 or baron.edwards@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:baron.edwards@greensboro-nc.gov> for an appointment.

A mandatory team managers meeting is scheduled for 6:30 pm, November 10, via Zoom. Practice sessions will begin November 14. Games will begin November 28. All games and practices will be held at Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion, 500 Barber Park Dr.

Individuals who do not have a team are encouraged to contact Edwards to be placed on the free agent list for potential selection to a registered team.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>