News Release: Reenactment of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse is March 16-17

Reenactment of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse is March 16-17

GREENSBORO, NC (March 11, 2019) – Country Park will commemorate the 238th anniversary of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse from 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday and Sunday, March 16 and 17. Admission is free. The battle will be reenacted at 2 pm daily on land where the actual battle took place in 1781.

Re-enactors will set up military encampments, depicting the lives of the 18th century Revolutionary War soldiers. Vendors will also be on hand with Colonial arts and crafts for sale.

There will be food and drinks for sale at the Battlefield and by Shelter 9 in Country Park.

Parking is available at 3802 Jaycee Park Drive, where shuttles will be available to take spectators to the battlefield. Visitors can also park at the Greensboro Science Center or Guilford Courthouse National Military Park and walk to the celebration. Due to noise of cannons and musket fire, the BarkPark off-leash dog park will be closed the entire weekend and dogs will not be permitted in Country Park during the re-enactments.

For more information, call the County Park office at 336-373-3648 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/reenactment<www.greensboro-nc.gov/reenactment>.

