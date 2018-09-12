News Release: Red Cross Emergency Shelter Opening September 13 at Glenwood Recreation Center

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jerri Jamison

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 980-721-8806

Red Cross Emergency Shelter Opening September 13 at Glenwood Recreation Center

GREENSBORO, NC (September 12, 2018) – The Red Cross will open an emergency shelter at Glenwood Recreation Center beginning at 12 noon, Thursday, September 13 for individuals in need of a safe place to stay as the Triad experiences the effects of Hurricane Florence. This shelter is located at 2010 Coliseum Blvd. and will be open 24 hours a day until further notice.

People who plan to stay at the shelter are asked to bring their medications, toiletries, a pillow and blanket or a sleeping bag, and a towel. This shelter is available for local residents, including individuals whose homes were damaged by the April tornado, and people who have evacuated from other areas that have been impacted by the hurricane.

he Interactive Resource Center will open its White Flag emergency warming operations at 4 pm, Thursday, September 13 through Saturday, September 15 at 407 E. Washington St.

For more information about the shelter, contact the Red Cross as www.redcross.org or 336-333-2111.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook – Twitter

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.