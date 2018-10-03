News Release: Recycling Rodeo Set for October 13 at Greensboro Day School

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Tori Carle

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2053

Recycling Rodeo Set for October 13 at Greensboro Day School

GREENSBORO, NC (October 3, 2018) – The City of Greensboro and Greensboro Day School will hold a Recycling Rodeo drop-off event for hard-to-recycle items from 8 am to 2 pm on Saturday, October 13 from 8 am to 2 pm at the school’s parking lot, 5401 Lawndale Dr. This free event is open to all Greensboro and Guilford County residents.

Items to bring include:

* Paper for shredding – sensitive documents only (5-box limit)

* Household Hazardous Waste – batteries, paints, cleansers, pesticides, fertilizer, gasoline, etc.

* Electronic waste – phones, computers, hard drives, monitors and televisions

Items will be recycled and/or properly and safely disposed. The City’s recycling education team will also be on site to provide information about recycling and waste reduction.

Wondering if something is Household Hazardous Waste or an electronic item that will be accepted? Download the GSO Collects App<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/recycle> to use the Waste Wizard to search virtually any item to find out if it should be trashed, recycled, or disposed of in another way. You can also use the Waste Wizard and other features online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/recycle>.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.