News Release: Recycling Rodeo Set for October 13 at Greensboro Day School

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Tori Carle
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2053
Recycling Rodeo Set for October 13 at Greensboro Day School
GREENSBORO, NC (October 3, 2018) – The City of Greensboro and Greensboro Day School will hold a Recycling Rodeo drop-off event for hard-to-recycle items from 8 am to 2 pm on Saturday, October 13 from 8 am to 2 pm at the school’s parking lot, 5401 Lawndale Dr. This free event is open to all Greensboro and Guilford County residents.
Items to bring include:
* Paper for shredding – sensitive documents only (5-box limit)
* Household Hazardous Waste – batteries, paints, cleansers, pesticides, fertilizer, gasoline, etc.
* Electronic waste – phones, computers, hard drives, monitors and televisions
Items will be recycled and/or properly and safely disposed. The City’s recycling education team will also be on site to provide information about recycling and waste reduction.
Wondering if something is Household Hazardous Waste or an electronic item that will be accepted? Download the GSO Collects App<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/recycle> to use the Waste Wizard to search virtually any item to find out if it should be trashed, recycled, or disposed of in another way. You can also use the Waste Wizard and other features online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/recycle>.
# # #
Jake Keys, Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.