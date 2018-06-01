News Release: Recycling Rodeo Set for June 16 at Revolution Mill

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Tori Carle

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2053

Recycling Rodeo Set for June 16 at Revolution Mill

GREENSBORO, NC (June 1, 2018) – The City of Greensboro and Revolution Mill will hold a Recycling Rodeo drop-off event for hard-to-recycle items on Saturday, June 16 from 8 am to 2 pm. This free event will be held at 1000 Revolution Mill Dr. and is open to all Greensboro and Guilford County residents.

Items to bring include:

* Paper for shredding – sensitive documents only (5-box limit)

* Household Hazardous Waste – batteries, paints, cleansers, pesticides, fertilizer, gasoline, etc.

* Electronic waste – phones, computers, hard drives, monitors and televisions

* Dress for Success will be on site and accepts clothes, shoes, costume jewelry and handbags.

Items will be recycled and/or properly and safely disposed. The City’s recycling education team will also be on site to provide information about recycling and waste reduction.

Wondering if something is Household Hazardous Waste or an electronic item that will be accepted? Download the GSO Collects App to use the Waste Wizard to search virtually any item to find out if it should be trashed, recycled, or disposed of in another way. You can also use the Waste Wizard (and other features) online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/collects .

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook – Twitter

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.