News Release: Recreation Centers Enrolling Students for After School Care August 2

Recreation Centers Enrolling Students for After School Care August 2

GREENSBORO, NC (July 26, 2021) – On August 2, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will begin registering children ages 5-12 for After School Care at Brown, Craft, Griffin, Glenwood, Leonard, Lewis and Lindley recreation centers. Space is limited. The cost is $30 per child per week. Sign up online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/afterschool<www.greensboro-nc.gov/afterschool>.

Regular program hours are from 2-6 pm Mondays through Fridays and all day on teacher workdays. Children and staff are required to wear face coverings. Contact the Guilford County Schools Transportation Department to inquire whether your child’s bus drops off at these centers.

To speak to a program manager, contact your local recreation center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-centers>.

