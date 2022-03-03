News Release: Randleman Road Lane Closures Due to Sewer Line Work Begin March 3

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Chad Kernodle
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4378
Randleman Road Lane Closures Due to Sewer Line Work Begin March 3
GREENSBORO, NC (March 3, 2022) – Beginning 8 pm Thursday, March 3, two southbound lanes in the 2600 block of Randleman Road between 2601 and 2632 Randleman Road will have occasional lane closures and minor traffic delays due to an emergency sewer line repair. The job is expected to be completed by 8 am Friday, March 4.
Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.
###
Laine Roberts, (she/her) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>
NC Environmental Educator
Public Education Coordinator
Water Resources Department
City of Greensboro<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
O: 336-373-4601
C: 336-937-2565
2602 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406