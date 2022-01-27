News Release: Randleman Road Lane Closures Due to Sewer Line Repair Begin January 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Randleman Road Lane Closures Due to Sewer Line Repair Begin January 27
GREENSBORO, NC (January 27, 2022) – Beginning, today, January 27 at 10 pm, two north and two southbound lanes between 2601 and 2631 Randleman Road will be closed due to sewer line work. The repair work, which is expected to be complete by 8 am Friday, January 28, may cause minor traffic delays in the area.
Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.
