News Release: Randleman Road Hit and Run Update

Randleman Road Hit and Run Crash

GREENSBORO, NC (July 15, 2021) – On July 14, at approximately 9:18 p.m. Greensboro Police responded to Randleman Road and Lawrence Street in reference to a hit and run crash with injuries call. Upon arrival police located a 39 year old male pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle while crossing Randleman Road. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian did not remain on scene. The suspect vehicle is described as a black 2015 to 2020 Toyota Corolla that will be missing the front grill and displaying a paper 30 day tag. The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Randleman Rd.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

