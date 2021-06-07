News Release: R.E.D. Zone Youth Football, Flag Football and Cheer Now Registering Participants

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

R.E.D. Zone Youth Football, Flag Football and Cheer Now Registering Participants

GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2021) – The Greensboro and High Point Parks and Recreation departments are welcoming back R.E.D. Zone Football, the joint youth football league that emphasizes “Recreation, Education, and Development” for 5-12-year-olds. This year’s program includes cheerleading for children 5-12, tackle football for children 9-12, and introduces flag football for ages 5-8. Greensboro residents can sign up online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics<www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics>. The deadline is July 23.

R.E.D. Zone follows national best practices in coaching for safety, practice planning and player movements. Every coach will get the USA Football Heads Up Football training, which covers issues such as concussion recognition and response, heat and hydration preparedness, proper equipment fitting, and communication skills.

New this year, younger players will play flag football. Instead of tackling players to the ground, the defensive team must remove a flag or flag belt from the ball carrier (“deflagging”) to end a down, and contact is not permitted between players.

R.E.D. Zone rules provide for maximum player participation. The program is an unlimited weight league and players over the designated weight to play a skill position will play interior line positions only. A “must play” rule dictates that every player will play one full quarter on offense and defense per game.

For more information about Greensboro youth sports or to register your child, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics<www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics>.

