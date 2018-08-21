News Release: Puppy stolen from Friendly Pets returned, Charlotte man charged

Puppy Stolen from Friendly Pets Returned
GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 21, 2017) – On August 21, 2018 Greensboro Police detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division were able to recover the French Bulldog puppy that was taken from Friendly Pets in Friendly Shopping Center. The dog is in good health and has been returned to the store.
Jaqueris Emon Eaves, B/M, 24 of Charlotte, NC has been charged with Felony Larceny of a Dog and Felony Possession of Stolen Property. Bond information is not currently available.
# # # #
Ronald Glenn
Interim Public Information Officer
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.gsopd.org
(w) 336.574.4002
(m) 336.451.5715
Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.