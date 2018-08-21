News Release: Puppy stolen from Friendly Pets returned, Charlotte man charged

Puppy Stolen from Friendly Pets Returned

GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 21, 2017) – On August 21, 2018 Greensboro Police detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division were able to recover the French Bulldog puppy that was taken from Friendly Pets in Friendly Shopping Center. The dog is in good health and has been returned to the store.

Jaqueris Emon Eaves, B/M, 24 of Charlotte, NC has been charged with Felony Larceny of a Dog and Felony Possession of Stolen Property. Bond information is not currently available.

