News Release: Public Comment Period Open for Transportation Funding Priorities and Biped Plan Amendment

Public Comment Period Open for Transportation Funding Priorities

and Biped Plan Amendment

GREENSBORO, NC (June 26, 2018) – Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization invites the public to review and comment on the Draft Assignment of Local Points for the 2020-29 Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Plan and an amendment to the 2015 BiPed Plan. The documents are available at www.guampo.org .The deadline to comment is July 20.

New roadway, public transportation, bicycle, pedestrian, rail, and aviation projects are all under consideration for state and federal funding for years 2020 through 2029. The MPO is a key partner in identifying new projects and scoring projects provided by NC Department of Transportation. The Draft Assignment of Local Points includes a description of the MPO’s project evaluation process and a list of projects scored for funding. Residents may take a survey about transportation funding priorities at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SSX7G77 .

The BiPed Plan Amendment consists of adjustments and additions to the plan’s bicycle recommendations and additions to the greenway recommendations. The update also provides information on amount of sidewalk, bike and greenway improvement projects that have taken place since the 2015 BiPed Plan was adopted.

Written comments may be submitted by mail to the Greensboro Department of Transportation, PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136; by fax at 336-412-6171 or by email to guampo@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:guampo@greensboro-nc.gov>. Please mark your comments on the BiPed Plan as “Attention Draft 2015 Bicycle, Pedestrian, Trails and Greenways Plan Amendment” and on the Project Assignment of Local Points as “Attention Lydia McIntyre.”

Residents may also comment on the documents in person. Both documents will be presented at a public workshop from 5-7 pm, July 10, on the Plaza Level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St. They are scheduled to be approved by the Transportation Advisory Committee of the MPO at its July 25 meeting at 2 pm in the City Council Chambers of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington Street.

